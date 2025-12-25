Merry Christmas! Today is a day of great celebration!

‘Twas the week before Christmas and all through the town, the realtors were working to tie their sales down. The title companies were toiling to get the deeds done, and the Register’s office took part in the fun. All parts worked together to accomplish the chore, now we’re all resting up to get ready for more. Christmas is upon us, a day for much joy, all because of one little boy. Merry Christmas to all, both old and young. We wish you a day filled with laughter and fun!

The last full week before Christmas is always busy for us. This year, the week of December 15-19 ended with 1,781 new documents added to the county property records. Loans recorded on trust deeds accounted for 351 transactions valued at $133.04 million. The largest was $7.5 million. There were 15 other loans for amounts exceeding $1 million. They are listed below:

Property sales accounted for 237 of the total deeds and had a combined value of $142.7 million. There were 19 properties priced at $1 million or more, including eight commercial properties.

The highest-valued sale of the week was the former Walmart at 2501 University Commons Way next to the UT Campus. Knoxville Supercenter DST sold the property to UTFI Real Estate, LLC for $26 million.

In the Powell community, Balance Partners sold the property of Greater Knoxville ENT at 7680 Dannaher Drive. Flagship Powell Dannaher, LLC made the purchase for $6.5 million.

The third most expensive sale involved three buildings located on Clinton Highway in front of the Walmart Center. A private party sold 6667 Clinton Hwy, 6675 Clinton Hwy, and 6705 Clinton Hwy to Graham, GP for $3.5 million. The property leases include Cork & Bottle Liquor Store, Batteries Plus, and Delco of Knoxville.

In West Knoxville’s Cogdill Road area, Upper Ridge Investors, LLC collected on a large sale. A warehouse building on 1.94 acres at 10200 Upper Ridge Way was purchased by Eskimo Knoxville, GP for $2.34 million.

The Reserve at Three Ridges rental townhome community is on the grow. In fact, 29 more lots were sold last week in a single transaction, along with seven completed units in a separate deal. Homestead Land Holdings, LLC, sold 29 additional lots to D. R. Horton, Inc. for $1.98 million. In the second deal, DHIR Knoxville I, LLC sold seven of the units on Legg Creek Lane to EASFR Three Ridges Poe, LLC for $1.85 million.

Boghani Properties LLC has purchased the former Sweet P’s BBQ building at 410 W Jackson Avenue in downtown Knoxville. Jackson Venue Investors, LLC sold the property to Boghani for $1.5 million.

The final commercial property on the list was on North Broadway near Fulton High School. Eden Star Property, LLC sold the Krystal Restaurant property, which encompasses two adjoining lots, to KA Haven, LLC for $1.34 million.

The year-to-date comparison chart has been updated through 12/19/2025:

For Christmas, we offer you peace of mind concerning your deeds by enrolling in our FREE Property Fraud Alert program. This program will generate email notification if any of the names you register are involved in a transaction in our office. To sign up, go to https://alertme.knoxrod.org. Follow the prompts and enjoy the security knowing you’ll be notified of any activity.

Merry Christmas!

Nick

Nick McBride is the Register of Deeds for Knox County.

