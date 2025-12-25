Fireplaces are burning, and eggnog is flowing as Knoxville comes to a halt to celebrate itself and gather with friends and family. In between unwrapping presents and shoveling ham, there are a few opportunities to take the family out on the town. A last-minute light show or concert is always in the cards for a Knoxville Christmas.

Elf Movie Experience – Ancient Lore Village (December 26, 6 – 9 p.m.) You don’t have to travel from the North Pole to get to Knoxville’s immersive fantasyland this Christmas weekend. This totally theme committed movie night brings “Elf” starring Will Ferrell to you through a number of senses. Enjoy some spaghetti for dinner (maple syrup not provided), have a “world’s best cup of coffee” and tag along with Buddy as he attempts to reunite with his true family.

Mannheim Steamroller – Tennessee Theater (December 26, 3 p.m. & 8 p.m.) Over the years, Chip Davis and his head-banging orchestra has practically paved their own lane in the wide world of Christmas music. Bringing his four-decade spanning holiday concert to Knoxville, you’ll get to see a large band give lively renditions to some of your seasonal favorites, draped in opulent light and picture shows to keep you absorbed from start to finish.

Holiday Open – Mabry-Hazen House (December 27 – 28, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.) In the spirit of the holidays, Knoxville’s historic housing is offering walk-up tours and virtually free range at the grounds that have been in place through dozens of Christmases past. For $10, guests can explore the Mabry-Hazen House at their leisure and convenience, with no need to book a time.

Light Up Lakeshore – Lakeshore Park (through January 1) Another pocket of town lighting up the night sky, Lakeshore Park is transforming into a little slice of the North Pole with its trees and ambiance. If you want to get more involved in the growing tradition, there’s a way to invest in this park while keeping its Christmas spirit cultivated. Visit their website to learn about sponsoring a specific tree!

Light the Park – Founders Park (through January 1, dusk till 10 p.m.) Even if the sun has started setting earlier than desired, there’s still ways to light up the night sky. Founders Park is promising to bring bright joy to those premature evenings, with a luminous stroll through one of its best parks. Aside from getting your steps in, the little ones can also write and mail letters to Santa and check out daily giveaways from local businesses partnering with the event!

Festive in Farragut – Farragut Community Center (through January 2, multiple times) Build your own adventure and explore new places in one of Knoxville’s hottest neighborhoods. By picking up a “passport” at the Farragut Community Center or procuring one online, you can chart your course through a whole day of activity. Food, fun and more to explore are all at the touch of your fingertips.

Campbell Station Skate – Mayor Ralph McGill Plaza (through January 3, multiple times) Back with their annual ice rink fun, Farragut is inviting friends and neighbors to lace up their skates and let loose. Under a sky of Christmas lights, this synthetic ice rink will light up Mayor McGill Plaza, just a few short feet away from a whole night of fun with other restaurants and bars in walking distance. Admission to the rink is $5, and it is closed on Mondays and on major holidays (Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Day).

Smoky Night Lights – Zoo Knoxville (December 11 – March 8, 6 – 9 p.m.) Stay past curfew at the zoo and step into a new immersive experience with various attractions, dining options, and more! With the resident wildlife woven into the production, light shows and platform viewings will take this eclectic blend of biomes to new heights. Check the schedule for live music and other performances on certain evenings!

Adam Delahoussaye is a freelance writer for KnoxTNToday who loves telling stories about music, arts, and culture in and around his hometown. Have a story for Adam? He can be reached at delahoussaye1267@gmail.com or by text at 865-919-5059 with your story idea.

