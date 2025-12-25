Award-winning comedian Mickey Bell is bringing a night of inspiration and laughs on Sunday, January 4, 6 p.m., Main Street Church, 215 Fourth Street, Rocky Top, TN 37769.

The Celebrate Recovery event is a family-friendly comedy show, free and open to the public.

A passionate advocate for Mental Health Awareness, Mickey uses his set as a platform to help others find laughter through their pain. Providing both laughter and encouragement, he will share his testimony of second chances and redemption. Mickey’s story of recovery and finding life again is sure to stir the emotions of anyone who listens.

Mickey delivers a clean, high-tempo comedy act perfect for the entire family. When he is not on the road headlining solo dates or opening for acts like Jason Crabb, The Isaacs, and Chonda Pierce, Mickey is busy racking up millions of views with viral social media clips that showcase his signature humor.

Mickey’s latest comedy album, Live from the Paramount, supported the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). The album landed No. 1 on iTunes within the first 24 hours of its release. Live from the Paramount followed Mickey’s debut live album, One Pound At A Time, which reached No. 2 on the iTunes comedy charts. During the taping, Mickey became the first clean comedian to sell out the legendary StarDome comedy club in his hometown of Birmingham.

This past spring, Mickey released You’re Not Broken, a powerful 60-day devotional for anyone battling mental illness, for Mental Health Awareness Month. Mickey just followed up that release with You’re Not Alone This Holiday Season, a mini book to help anyone struggling to find joy during that time of year. He is also the author of two inspirational books, I Am David – A Pastor’s Fall into Grace and Reverse the Course of Depression.

Mickey recently ventured into acting with the new JCFilms faith-based film, The Holy One, which tells the story of a once-promising golfer now drowning in alcoholism and hustling for survival at the crumbling Stonewood Country Club. JCFilms will also begin production on a story of Mickey’s life in early 2026. Second Chance, starring Mickey alongside Superman’s Dean Cain, promises a heartwarming redemption story with a side of laugh-out-loud humor.

For more information, visit MickeyBell.com.

