How about a nice, refreshing hike on New Year’s Day to start 2026 out on the right foot? With all the football, food, and festivities, do you feel like something is missing after the holidays? Perhaps it’s exercise! The UT Arboretum Society is offering a great opportunity to start 2026 by joining our refreshing New Year’s Hike at the UT Arboretum, 901 S. Illinois Avenue in Oak Ridge, on Thursday, January 1, 2026. The hike is FREE and open to the public.

Please follow the signs for parking at the Auditorium. Due to ongoing research projects on our grounds, no pets, please.

Hikers will gather at 9 a.m. at the UT Arboretum Auditorium, where they will be greeted by fellow hikers and offered coffee, hot chocolate, and snacks to enjoy around our indoor fireplace. At 9:30 a.m., the group will leave for a guided hike lasting about 45 to 60 minutes. Hikers may join different hike leaders for an easy or a more strenuous hike.

Please wear clothes appropriate for the weather and boots or good shoes for outdoor walking. We aim for this hike to be suitable for all, but its difficulty depends on individual fitness. Be sure to bring a water bottle to stay hydrated while hiking.

This is a free program offered by the University of Tennessee Arboretum Society. You don’t need to register.

The University of Tennessee Arboretum Society (UTAS) is the arboretum’s volunteer organization and will celebrate its 61st year in 2026. UTAS was formed in 1965 to support and enhance the University of Tennessee Arboretum. UTAS is the longest-standing volunteer organization in the University of Tennessee system statewide.

The Forest Resources AgResearch and Education Center celebrates its 62nd anniversary in 2026. It is one of the ten University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture AgResearch and Education Centers located throughout Tennessee. The Institute of Agriculture also provides instruction, research and public service through the UT Herbert College of Agriculture, the UT College of Veterinary Medicine, UT AgResearch and UT Extension offices, with locations in every county in the state.

Melanie Staten is a public relations consultant with her husband, Vince.

