The Wallace Real Estate North Office combined holiday cheer with community impact during its annual Christmas celebration, hosting a Toys for Tots drive to support children across East Tennessee.

Agents and staff gathered for a festive morning that included a Cracker Barrel breakfast and a lively round of Dirty Santa, but the heart of the celebration centered on giving back.

Throughout the event, Wallace North agents donated toys to benefit Toys for Tots, helping ensure local children experience the joy of the holiday season.

“Our agents truly embrace the spirit of service, especially during the holidays,” said Jennifer Humphrey Poveda, Principal Broker of the Wallace North Office. “This time together was about more than celebrating the season—it was about coming together as a team to support families in our community and make a meaningful difference.”

The Toys for Tots drive reflects Wallace Real Estate’s longstanding commitment to community involvement and service. For the Wallace North Office, the holiday season served as a reminder that the greatest gifts are often the ones given to others.

Kate Spears is the social media and events specialist for Wallace Real Estate and can be reached at kate@wallacetn.com.

When you need real estate support, contact Wallace Real Estate, the leader in the industry.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.