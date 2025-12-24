We hope your season is filled with joy and comfort. As the year comes to a close, we’re reflecting on all the moments when a good book from the library was the perfect antidote to a cold winter night—especially for our homebound neighbors.

Thanks to the Library’s Books for the Homebound program and two dozen dedicated volunteers, 3,645 materials have been delivered this year to patrons who couldn’t visit the library in person. The most popular choice? Large print books, followed by regular print titles, audiobooks on CD, music CDs, and DVDs/Blu-rays.

This free service is available to adult Knox County residents who are unable to come to the library due to a permanent or temporary disability. To learn more or see if you qualify, call (865) 215-8721 or email homebound@knoxlib.org.

For those able to get out and about, the Library will still come to you through the myriad streaming and downloadable items from movies and music to audiobooks and ebooks.

The Library will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday, December 24-25. We wish you a wonderful holiday season and hope to see you soon.

Mary Pom Claiborne is assistant director for marketing, communications and development for Knox County Public Library.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.