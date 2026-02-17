Zoo Knoxville is an active participant in the Malayan Tiger Species Survival Plan as the species is critically endangered due to deforestation, poaching, and prey loss. We contribute to tiger conservation by serving as a breeding facility for Malayan tigers. In addition, we participate in World Tiger Day each year and educate guests about conservation efforts during our daily Asian Trek chats.

Tahan, age 17, was born at Cincinnati Botanical Gardens and has lived at several zoos, siring two litters of cubs before arriving at Zoo Knoxville in December 2022.

He can be seen in the warmer months lounging around in the pools multiple times a day, and he also enjoys batting around large objects. He currently weighs 330lbs, which is a good weight for a male Malayan tiger. He is great at behavior training and is eager to learn multiple behaviors. He has been trained to give voluntary blood draws to monitor his kidney values and to give voluntary injections for medical exams.

Batari, age 12, was born at Fresno Chaffee Zoo but transferred to Zoo Knoxville on a breeding recommendation from the Species Survival Plan. Batari is a little more assertive with her behavior, making it known to her keepers what she likes and dislikes. Batari enjoys stalking and pouncing on large enrichment objects. She is not a huge fan of deep water, but can be seen occasionally lounging in the shallow pools of her habitat. She currently weighs around 220lbs, which is a good weight for a female Malayan tiger.

