The 14th Annual Mudder’s Day Madness is BACK at Montvale Springs on May 9, 2026!

Early bird pricing is OPEN through February 28!

https://runsignup.com/Race/TN/Maryville/MuddersDayMadness5k

We’re talking 20+ obstacles, rolling trails on a marked course, and even a dip in the lake for the biggest and dirtiest Mudder’s Day yet. Plus, we’ll have our Fun Run for younger runners, packed with muddy fun and a shorter course so everyone can join in.

Every muddy step helps support Harmony’s therapeutic programming at Montvale Springs, including our equine therapy and therapeutic camps for foster and adoptive children and families.

SAVE THE DATE for our muddiest day of the year and get out and Mud Up for a great cause.

