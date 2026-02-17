First test for new city council: Warming stations for the homeless

Vivian Underwood Shipe is on every neighborhood forum she can find with this message:

“Just ‘cause it’s 70 degrees. Doesn’t mean it won’t be freezing again! Call 865-215-2075 and sign up for public forum before 4 p.m. tomorrow (02/17/26)

“We need RECURRING dollars for the vulnerable in the budget and we need that 25 degrees death policy CHANGED!!!

“If you can’t come, call, text and email YOUR voice!”

Anthony Jackson spoke at the council meeting two weeks ago. He posted:

“We’re making waves and this could be the breakthrough we’ve been praying for.

“We stood at that podium … and laid it all out: Raise the warming center threshold from a brutal 25°F to a life-saving 32°F, pour more resources into our incredible churches and partners (shoutout to Vestal UMC and everyone grinding daily), and KEEP fueling the collaborative magic we’ve built over the last three years!

“Council member Amelia Parker‘s resolutions are the key to locking in these changes: higher activation temps, sustained funding, lasting impact.

“We’ve got momentum, we’ve got unity, and we’ve got a council that’s hearing us loud and clear.

“… Let’s turn this energy into action:

Reach out to every Knoxville City Council member today – call, email, tag them, fill their inboxes with support for Amelia’s resolutions!

Find your rep at knoxvilletn.gov and let them know: We stand united for compassion, safety and real solutions.

Share this post, pray hard and keep the conversation alive!

“God is moving in our city, friends. His grace is more than enough, and our community’s love is unstoppable.

“We’ve seen breakthroughs before – let’s claim this one together! Who’s ready to make history?”



COUNCIL MEMBERS

Click the name below for more information about each councilmember

Karyn Adams – First District

Nathan Honeycutt – Second District

Doug Lloyd – Third District

Matthew DeBardelaben – Fourth District

Charles Thomas – Fifth District

Denzel Grant – Sixth District

Vice-Mayor Lynne Fugate – At Large Seat A

Debbie Helsley – At Large Seat B

Amelia Parker – At Large Seat C

Knowledge is Power: Protect Your Health Community Forum

Chanel M. Sudderth has organized a community forum for Saturday, February 28, 2026, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Lennon-Seney Methodist Church, 2084 Dandridge Ave., Knoxville.

Sudderth was recently elected president of the Knoxville chapter, National Coalition of 100 Black Women Inc. She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and human resource management and a master’s (MBA) in project management.

This free forum is designed to educate, empower and connect individuals and families with critical health resources, so everyone can walk away informed, supported and connected to potentially life-saving services.

Community partners: Positively Living Inc., Choice Health Network, Planned Parenthood of East Tennessee and the Knox County Health Department.

Sudderth says this is a safe space where individuals can learn the truth about prevention, testing and protection while gaining access to free rapid testing and free take-home test kits. More information here.

News from Halls

Congratulations to Tammy Cox, voted Volunteer of the Year by the Halls Crossroads Women’s League. Cathy McCloud Bright is the new president of the group.

The group’s annual meeting occurred in January at the Halls Senior Center. Thanks to Faye Heydasch for the photos and report.

Quilts are on display at the Halls Museum, Birchtree Plaza, 7119 Afton Drive, Suite 101, Knoxville, through February, reports Chris Vandergriff. Heirloom quilts (made before 1975) are available for viewing during Museum office hours: Wednesdays 10-4 and Sundays 2-5. Admission is free for Museum members and $5 for others.

Carol Bayless is chairing the committee. Photos will be taken of each quilt and added to the Museum Quilt Scrapbook.

In Memoriam

Robert Boston Nicley, who died on February 10, 2026, at age 98, was Grainger County all the way. I never knew Mr. Nicley, but reading his obituary (here) makes me wish I had. He was born 62 years after Lee surrendered to Grant to end the Civil War. He lived history and was a storyteller. Like this:

While in the Army stationed in Alaska, he had the “good” fortune to be assigned KP duty on his 19th birthday. When a special guest arrived during his shift, Robert found himself serving breakfast to, and chatting with, Supreme Commander of the Allied Expeditionary Force in Europe and future President of the United States, Five-Star General of the Army Dwight D. Eisenhower.

He attended college at LMU and played basketball. He took responsibility for his family’s farm, growing it to tobacco, corn, hay and other crops, to beef cattle, dairy replacement heifers and a 10,000-hen commercial egg production business, Dutch Valley Eggs.

The family will receive friends on Friday, February 20, from 5-8 at Smith-Reagan Funeral Home in Rutledge. A second visitation will be held at Beelers’ Chapel in Washburn on Saturday, Feb. 21, from 10-11:30 a.m., followed by the funeral.

The Greatest Generation personified – Mr. Robert Boston Nicley.

