Zoo Knoxville introduces two new residents to its Southern white rhino crash: Liam and Gus, who arrived from The Wilds in Ohio on June 30, but have been in a standard quarantine period as part of Zoo Knoxville’s commitment to animal health and safety.

Liam, age 2, and Gus, age 3, are half-brothers who share the same father. Now that their quarantine is complete, guests can begin seeing Liam and Gus as they rotate in and out of the habitat with Mylo and Ranger, the zoo’s two established male rhinos. (Joe the Sloth introduced them in KnoxTN May 23rd article)

Watch how Liam and Gus enjoy a rainy day!

With the addition of Liam and Gus, Zoo Knoxville’s Rhino Reserve is now home to four Southern white rhinos, an important milestone as the zoo continues its efforts to help protect and preserve this threatened species.

Zoo guests are encouraged to check the rhino habitat regularly, as the four males will rotate throughout the day, allowing for social bonding and acclimation between the rhinos as they get to know each other.

Southern white rhinos are the second-largest land mammal and are classified as Near Threatened due to habitat loss and poaching in the wild. Zoo Knoxville participates in the Species Survival Plan for Southern white rhinos, a collaborative breeding and management program by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).

Zoo Knoxville’s mission is to deliver dynamic guest experiences while inspiring action to save wildlife and wild places. For more information on Zoo Knoxville’s commitment to wildlife conservation, events, membership and planning your visit, go here.

Located at 3500 Knoxville Zoo Dr.,37914, Zoo Knoxville is open every day 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

