One of my favorite travel companions, the Childers family, is sharing their multi-country summer adventure in Europe over the next few weeks. This week, we share Rome, as Angela Childers says, “All roads lead to Rome.”

Enjoy the limited picture tour.

The Vatican, officially known as Vatican City State, is an independent city-state enclaved within Rome, Italy. It is the smallest country in the world, both in terms of area and population. The Vatican serves as the spiritual and administrative center of the Roman Catholic Church and is the residence of the Pope.

St. Peter’s Basilica is the Renaissance church and one of the largest churches in the world, known for its stunning architecture and art, including Michelangelo’s dome.

The Vatican Museums hold a collection of art and Christian artifacts, including the famous Sistine Chapel, which features Michelangelo’s iconic ceiling. The Sistine Chapel is named after Pope Sixtus IV, who commissioned its construction in the 15th century. The Italian name for the chapel, Cappella Sistina, directly reflects this, as Sisto is the Italian form of Sixtus. The chapel was built on the site of an older chapel, the Cappella Magna which was restored by Sixtus IV between 1477 and 1480.

The Vatican Gardens are beautifully landscaped gardens that cover about half of the Vatican’s territory, providing a serene environment.

More pictures from Rome:

Angela summed up the trip to Rome: “Vatican City took my breath away! It was simply incredible! The beauty of the ceilings, statues, mosaics and gardens is just so difficult to put into words. No Pope Leo sightings but seeing where everyone sits for mass inside and outside was crazyyyyy. Loved absolutely everything we saw during our stay in Rome!”

