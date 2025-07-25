Boom Bash is back for its annual end-of-summer, start-of-school celebration and it’s bigger than ever on Saturday, July 26, 5 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 7171 Oak Ridge Hwy. Info: https://www.gracebc.org/boom-bash/

Join the community for an evening packed with free fun for the whole family.

FREE food: Calhoun’s BBQ, ice cream, snow cones and more! Family Carnival Fun Zone with inflatables, games and face painting including music; a classic car cruise-in and of course one of the area’s largest fireworks shows by Pyro Shows. The church will also be giving away backpacks filled with school supplies to the first 1,000 kids in need.

It’s the family event of the summer so you don’t want to miss it! If you need more information , don’t hesitate to contact outreach@gracebc.org.

