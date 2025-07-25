Who is looking for the perfect companion? For free!

Maverick has been at our shelter for over four months, and we just can’t understand why!? He is extremely friendly with dogs, people (kids included), and even cats and chickens!! Maverick is a 1-year-old Staffy mix with an absolute heart of gold. He has been in a foster home for the last two months to give him a break from the chaos of the shelter, and we have learned so much about him!

In the shelter, Maverick presented very anxiously, but he has blossomed in a home! He is well mannered, loving and cuddly as can be! Maverick’s adoption fee has already been paid by a loving supporter, so you can actually get this incredible dog for free! If you are looking for a family friendly pet who adores other animals and kids, you have found your perfect match in Maverick.

Pet tip of the week: If you are thinking of changing the name of your newly adopted animal, choosing a name that sounds like their current one can help them with the change. For example, a dog named Barry would learn a new name, Harry, pretty easily because they rhyme. Or when you adopt Maverick, you might change his name to Magic!