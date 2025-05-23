Today is the day everyone can visit Zoo Knoxville’s Rhino Reserve, a dynamic new habitat home to two Southern White Rhinos, Mylo and Ranger.

Ranger and Mylo are half-brothers and part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan, a collaborative program designed to maintain genetically healthy and sustainable populations in accredited zoos.

In addition to offering close-up views of the animals, Rhino Reserve includes educational elements about rhino conservation and the threats these animals face in the wild, including habitat loss and poaching.

“We’re so excited to welcome Mylo and Ranger and continue Zoo Knoxville’s legacy with Southern White Rhinos,” said Bill Street, Zoo Knoxville president and CEO. “This is an amazing opportunity to share the story of these incredible animal ambassadors with our guests and inspire a deeper connection to wildlife and conservation.”

Southern White Rhinos are the largest of the five rhino species, and thanks to global conservation efforts, their population has rebounded from the brink of extinction. Still, with around 18,000 remaining in the wild, they are considered near threatened and need continued protection.

This marks an exciting milestone in Zoo Knoxville’s ongoing commitment to rhino conservation. The zoo has a long and successful history of working with Southern White Rhinos, including participation in breeding programs that contribute to the survival of the species. Rhino Reserve continues that legacy with a state-of-the-art space designed to engage guests while supporting the health and well-being of the animals.

