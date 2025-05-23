Food City is proud to continue our long-time partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley through their sponsorship of the Food City Kids Golf Clinic, the first event to kick-off the Visit Knoxville Open Tournament. Golf pros shared tips with the kids to help them learn the game of golf.

Representatives from Food City & the Visit Knoxville Open Tournament presented a check totaling $2,000 in support of the Boys & Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley.

The Visit Knoxville Open is a golf tournament on the Korn Ferry Tour. Played annually at the Holston Hills Country Club in Knoxville, Tennessee, it is one of four original Tour events still played. Dates are May 22-25, 2025. The prize fund is $1 million.

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.