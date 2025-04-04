Due to popular demand, Zoo Knoxville has added nine new Zoo Camps to the summer line-up. If you tried to register earlier and the camp you wanted was full, you have another chance! Check out the new camps to see if one meets your needs. Don’t wait! These new camps will start filling up soon.

Do you have a high schooler that’s interested in a career in wildlife conservation? We have a camp specifically for that! Check out the 14–17-year-old Conservation Careers camp!

Register today to avoid missing out on fun, friends and animals!

Our Summer Zoo Camp is proudly presented by Wilderness at the Smokies and Soaky Mountain Waterpark.

