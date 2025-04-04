The Dining Duo stepped out of the lunch hour into dinner time at Tennessee Tap House, 350 N. Peters Rd, 37922 and didn’t regret it. A locally owned restaurant in West Knoxville, we had the best server in Shay Berry and delicious food from the appetizers to the entrees.

Although the restaurant touts a specialty in handmade gourmet pizza, the menu is expansive from a long list of appetizers to entrees from burgers to filet mignon. Best check it out here.

The duo chose the Neyland Nachos appetizer with chili, followed by Ahi tuna and the famous pizza, veggie style. Each choice was delicious as advertised and enough for boxes!

Tennessee Tap House hours are Mondays 3 -9:30 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

Dining Duo is looking for the “hidden gem eateries “where the locals fill the breakfast and lunch hour; those local haunts tucked into the out of way or right on the way places missed in the hustle and bustle of the day. Email us your recommendations at email here.