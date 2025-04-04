We have all heard it: “Spay and neuter saves lives.” But how does that actually translate into choices you make as a pet owner and/or community member? When do you make the decision, and why? Dr. Dee from Humane Society, Tennessee Valley, explains.

Cats

The Fix by Five initiative brings attention to the increased risks of reproductive cancers, reducing reproductive emergencies (such as an infected uterus called pyometra, or diseases related to pregnancy), and especially the prevention of unwanted litters. These conditions are rare for cats that are spayed and neutered between 2-5 months old. Thus, this is the perfect time to schedule that surgical appointment! Did you know that over the course of a year on average, a cat could have 20 or more kittens? That is a lot of mouths to feed!

Dogs

Dogs are a bit trickier. There is evidence that certain dog breeds can benefit from staying intact through at least the first heat cycle or longer for proper bone development. However, there is only published data on a select number of pure breeds. If your dog is a mix, it can be challenging to relate this evidence to your own pet without DNA testing. Speak with your veterinarian about what is right for your pet, but essentially spaying and neutering decisions should be made to balance the risks of reproductive cancers, reproductive emergencies and unwanted litters against the best evidence available.

In short, don’t delay the decision to spay or neuter later than you have to! Preventing unwanted litters benefits your own pet and the community.

Pet tip of the Week: Do you free feed your pet? Notice some extra weight gain on your pet? Make the decision now to schedule a consult with your veterinarian on how pet weight loss can benefit the longevity of your pet.

Founded in 1885, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley is the longest standing animal shelter in the state of Tennessee. A stand-alone 501(c)(3) limited admissions animal shelter, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley receives no funding from national humane entities or government agencies; relying solely on private donations and grant funding.

Contact: email or 865-573-9675. Follow HSTV on Facebook. Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Closed Sunday-Monday.