Properly titled “The Oarsman,” many call it the “The Rower.” When working in the adjoining building, coworkers noted similarities, but not just the name,

Rower vs. Rohwer. They were talking about the statues large nose … but I digress.

Photographed last year on a downtown walkabout, the sculpture with the clock tower in the background made a good composition. I remember thinking it sure would work better without the building on the right, that being the ancient Pryor Brown Parking Garage. Well, this week the building is 80 percent gone so in a few weeks, we will see the difference.

When parking there, the attendants would drive cars to the upper floors and then hop on a rotating conveyor belt with small platforms for the ride down. When picking up, they step on and ride it to the appropriate floor to fetch my car.

You never know when a photograph may become a small piece of historic preservation as the world around us evolves.

