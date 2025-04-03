When traveling in Western North Carolina, Upper East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, and portions of northern Georgia and Upstate South Carolina, the weathered remains of a devastated landscape can be ignored by many, but the sons and daughters of Appalachia find difficulty averting their eyes.

Badger has been encouraged to be upbeat about the recovery process. Six months isn’t long enough for the affected terrain to heal from “the worst natural disaster in North Carolina history” and contiguous states. “It’s a marathon, not a sprint” is a well-worn phrase but one that succinctly encapsulates the mission ahead both for man and nature alike.

One of my ways to ameliorate the pain of this loss is to photograph the mountains in their abject glory. Appalachian Rising is such an effort and you may see this photo again somewhere else sometime soon. For now, you can see it here on KnoxTNToday!

Thomas Mabry – Honey Badger Images

Many of the HoneyBadgerImages are on display at instagram.com/honeybadgerimages.