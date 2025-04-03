Bats need our help now more than ever. A recent report determined that over 50 percent of our native bats are considered at risk.

Sponsored by the UT Arboretum Society and Tennessee Citizens for Wilderness Planning, join Bat Conservation International’s (BCI) Community Engagement Manager Erin Cord as she talks about protecting bats in a Zoom program on Tuesday, April 15, 7 p.m. EDT.

The class is free, but you must register to receive the Zoom link and recording. Register at www.utarboretumsociety.org under Programs. Closed captions are available. Please contact Michelle at mcampani@utk.edu for any questions or registration issues.

Besides adding diversity and flair to local wildlife, our bats consume countless pest insects every single night. Erin will explain the threats they face, and how you can help them in your own backyard. These nocturnal neighbors need our help now more than ever.

Erin joined the BCI staff in 2019, and she is proud to be involved in community engagement work on behalf of the organization. Erin majored in wildlife conservation and entomology at the University of Delaware. She earned her master’s in wildlife ecology from the Cesar Kleberg Wildlife Research Institute at Texas A&M University-Kingsville. She has over 10 years of experience working as a wildlife biologist and running environmentally focused volunteer, outreach and education programs.

Describing her work, she said, “I am happiest working at the intersection of science communication and citizen empowerment. It is so rewarding to work outside and inspire people to get involved with environmental stewardship and wildlife conservation.”

The Forest Resources AgResearch and Education Center celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2024. It is one of the 10 University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture AgResearch and Education Centers located throughout Tennessee. The Institute of Agriculture also provides instruction, research and public service through the UT Herbert College of Agriculture, the UT College of Veterinary Medicine, UT AgResearch and UT Extension offices, with locations in every county in the state.

The UT Arboretum Society celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2025; to learn more about the Arboretum Society, go to website here.

Melanie Staten is a public relations consultant with her husband, Vince.