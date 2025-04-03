Daily HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

World headlines:

Will Netanyahu be arrested in Hungary?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is traveling to Budapest for a four-day visit even though the International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant for his arrest over allegations of possible war crimes in Gaza should be enforced in Hungary. Should it fail to enforce the ICC decision, Hungary will be in breach of its obligations under the Rome Statute.

National headlines:

Keep up with Congress

5 meetings scheduled for Congress today: here.

Sen. Cory Booker sets record

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, a Democrat from New Jersey, began a speech on the Senate floor at 7 p.m. Monday and finished 25 hours, 4 minutes later in the longest speech on record for the chamber. His speech was in protest of the Trump administration’s policies.

Val Kilmer dies at 65

Hollywood actor Val Kilmer, known as Batman but usually a main supporting actor, died this week of pneumonia. He had previously been diagnosed with throat cancer, but recovered and the pneumonia was unrelated.

Conservative Wisconsin maintains liberal state supreme court

Wisconsin voters elected liberal Dane County Circuit Judge Susan Crawford over conservative Waukesha County Circuit Judge Brad Schimel by a double-digit margin after Elon Musk spent $20M on Schimel’s campaign.

State headlines:

TVA has new CEO

The board of Tennessee Valley Authority, the nation’s largest public utility, promoted Don Moul to president and CEO of the organization. Moul replaces Jeff Lyash, who said in January that he would retire no later than September, and occurs less than a week after President Trump fired board member Michelle Moore without providing a rationale. Trump fired a second board member, chair Joe Ritch, on April 1. The board currently has four members and five vacancies.

Local headlines:

Weather: Sunny, warm for Dogwood weekend

According to the National Weather Service, today will be partly sunny, with a toasty high near 86 and a low tonight of around 66. Friday will be a repeat with partly sunny skies and a high near 86.

Nightly road work to begin on I-640

Mark Nagi with Tennessee Department of Transportation asks motorists to avoid ramp from I-640 East to I-75 North until road work is completed on an unspecified timeline. Nightly lane closures began on Wednesday. Motorists are encouraged to take I-40 to I-275 to avoid the area.

