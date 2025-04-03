April is in full bloom, lucky us! In the last week of March 2025, a total of 1,389 new documents were added to the Knox County land records. The 323 trust deeds (loans) we recorded had a combined value of $313.63 million. Twenty-three were loans valued at $1 million or more, with 20 of those being commercially funded, and three privately funded. The highest valued loan was $47.81 million, backed by Walker & Dunlop LLC. Another substantial loan of $38.5 million was funded by Techo Funding. Mid River Funding LLC advanced $26.64 million and Wesbanco Bank Inc. backed $14 million.

The other lenders of $1 million or more were:

Property sales (presented as Warranty Deeds) made up 221 of the documents recorded. There were 15 with prices over $1 million including eight commercial properties. Again, an apartment complex topped the list of high dollar sales.

The Addison on Sutherland, a 28.97-acre property on Papermill Drive, was the most valuable sale of the week. Country Oaks Partners LLC, which purchased the property in 2021 for $36.75 million, sold the 350-unit complex built in 1978 to Steadfast Addison CPA LLC et al for $65.35 million.

Next on the list is another residential property. The Highline at Washington Pike, a neighborhood of rental homes behind Harvest Park Center in Northeast Knoxville, was sold by NMHP Knoxville Owner LLC. CC Knox JV Phase I LLC completed the purchase for $38.06 million. In a second transaction, NMHP Knoxville Owner LLC sold an additional 25 acres of undeveloped land next to the Highline neighborhood to CC Knox JV Phase 2 LLC for $5.69 million. I believe we can expect the neighborhood will grow soon.

The owner of the Emporium Building on the corner of Gay Street and Jackson Avenue in downtown Knoxville also took part in two transactions last week. Boghani Properties LLC sold seven units in the historic building to Honey Badger Properties LLC for $2 million. The other transaction, involving 31 units, was between Boghani Properties LLC and Emporium Condos LLC. The new owner made the acquisition for $19 million.

The Lily Company Inc., which purchased 5300 Rutledge Pike in 2023, sold the property to Brothers4G LLC for $1.5 million.

On the corner of Old Broadway and Broadway, the Old Broadway Plaza at 4620 Old Broadway was also the subject of a sale last week. Old Broadway Plaza LLC sold the building and property to a private investor for $1.3 million.

The last commercial property on the list is off Amherst Road in West Knoxville, close to Ball Camp Pike. A private owner sold the 20-acre property, which backs up to an existing neighborhood on Bradley Lake Lane, to Mesana Investments LLC for $1.9 million.

The comparison chart has been updated through 3/28/2025:

Nick McBride is register of deeds for Knox County.