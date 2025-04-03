That first Friday of the month always seems to invite a new slew of great acts, exhibits and festivals to Scruffy City as we get off to another great start. April and the dawn of spring are no different. From art to operas, there’s a whole litter of highbrow entertainment, as well as family friendly fun and ways to unwind and blow off some steam before Monday.

Marble City Opera Presents The Human Voice – Historic Westwood (April 3-5)

Experience a 40-minute, one act production combines operatic and symphonic motifs to deliver a stout and stellar adaptation to Jean Cocteau’s 1930 stage play. Following a woman in France, the show follows a phone call with her lover who is set to be married the following day, sparking a solemn journey of heartbreak and desperation. This is a can’t miss show for fans of all art forms that grace the stage.

First Friday Exhibitions – Various Locations (begins April 3, runs all month)

Twelve times a year, the Art Market Gallery and their esteemed guests populate a number of galleries across Downtown to display Knoxville’s diversity in expression and keen eye for emerging talent. This month, we’re getting mixed media from Carol Quinn, as well as sculpting from Patrick Deason. These galleries will run all month, but the first Friday celebration is completely free and open to the public!

Tinca Tinca – WDVX/Visit Knoxville (April 4, 6 p.m.)

A recent addition to Knoxville’s music scene, Tinca Tinca acts as an indie-earworm that gets in your head with ambient beats and stays there through crafty melodies and toe tapping hooks. Since 2021, Tinca Tinca has been featured by just about every local outlet and arts elite in town, continuing to solidify a reputation of locally-owned, universally appreciated music. This event is completely free and open to the public!

The Sword and the Stone – Knoxville Children’s Theater (April 4-19, various times)

The origins of King Aurthur are being placed in one of Knoxville’s youngest, but most talented troupes that’s always up for a challenge. Arthur, destined to accept a role as a Squire, dreams of one day becoming a great knight. When he’s graced with the presence of the wizard Merlin, he’ll embark on a journey that will not only change him, but the whole of the Kingdom as well.

Beethoven’s Symphony No 9 – Clayton Center (April 5, 7:30 p.m.) and Oak Ridge Performing Arts Center (April 6, 6 p.m.)

The Knoxville Opera will be showcasing one of Beethoven’s most iconic works at two separate locations this weekend, featuring Gabriela Lena Frank’s “Pachamama Meets an Ode,” to start things off. Both pieces center around eternal themes like unity, brotherhood and aspiration. Don’t miss one of these opportunities to experience one of the most timeless and eternal moments in Western music!

Tree Fest – Caswell Park (April 5, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

Knoxville’s first annual Tree Fest plans to celebrate all things timber with education and celebration. Participants will learn about the importance of trees within the community, having the opportunity to plant a few on their own. Throughout the day, booths filled with vendors will be available to purchase handmade goods and there will even be some free tree giveaways.

Dogwood Chalk Walk – Market Square (April 5, artists working 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., awards 7 p.m.)

One of the town’s most beloved live art contests is back, as hundreds of artists and thousands of patrons flock to Market Square to celebrate one of our most unique and creative staples. With categories for every age range and experience level, there’s plenty of opportunity to participate in this totally singular event. Awards and prizes will be given to the best submissions at the end of the evening!

Knoxville Book Festival – Knoxville Convention Center (April 5, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and April 6, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

This festival is a two-day event, celebrating local literature and the power of the pen. The marketplace of books and novels is seemingly endless, with some new and old favorite authors peppered throughout for signings and workshops for aspiring authors to hone in your writing abilities. Tickets are available for one day or the whole weekend!

