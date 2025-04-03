Knoxville’s favorite live art event is back! The 17th Annual Chalk Walk, hosted by Dogwood Arts, takes over Downtown Knoxville on Saturday, April 5, from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.. More than 300 artists— from kindergarteners to professionals — will transform downtown sidewalks into stunning works of art, making the city burst with color and creativity. The city of Knoxville estimates that over 30,000 people come out to enjoy Chalk Walk each year.

Beyond the artwork, visitors can enjoy food trucks, a blooming beer garden, and free art activities for kids.

“Chalk Walk is one of our most popular events of the year — not just for attendees, but for the artists too,” said Emily Curran, Dogwood Arts visual arts program manager. “Spots fill up fast — we have around 150 available, and they were nearly gone within a day of opening applications. This year, we have 200 artists on the waitlist!”

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, April 5 (Rain Date: April 6)

Location: Market Square, Downtown Knoxville

Artists at Work: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Award Ceremony: 7 p.m., Market Square Stage

Food Vendors: Enjoy delicious bites from CJ’s Tacos, Mucho Gusto, The Spiffy Spud, Appe Thai, Mama Bear Sweet Treats, King of Pops and Coast 2 Coast Coffee. Plus, free filtered water will be available, courtesy of the AB Project — just bring a refillable bottle!

Competitions & Prizes: Artists will compete in 12 categories, including (single & collaborative) Elementary, Middle School, High School, College, Adult, Family, and the prestigious Sidewalk of Fame. A panel of jurors will award cash prizes and ribbons to outstanding pieces.

Kids Chalk Free in the First Horizon Fun Zone: Young artists can grab free chalk — courtesy of First Horizon Bank — and create their own masterpieces in the First Horizon Fun Zone on Market Street. Plus, guests can vote for their favorite artwork in the People’s Choice Award, presented by WIVK FM-107.7.

Sponsors: This year’s Chalk Walk is made possible by ORNL Federal Credit Union, First Horizon, KUB Fiber, Cherokee Distributing, Downtown Knoxville Alliance, Xfinity, city of Knoxville, Tennessee Arts Commission, Graphic Creations, Jerry’s Artarama and the AB Project.

Dogwood Arts, presented by ORNL Federal Credit Union, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to celebrating the art, culture and natural beauty of East Tennessee.

