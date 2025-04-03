Knoxville’s vibrant past will once again come alive on foot, thanks to the return of Local Lore — a beloved series of historical walking tours hosted by Wallace Real Estate’s Downtown Office broker, Jennifer Montgomery.

Set to kick off its first installment of 2025 on Sunday, April 6, at 6 p.m., Local Lore will begin at the intersection of Gay Street and Clinch Avenue. From there, participants will stroll through the heart of downtown, uncovering fascinating stories of Knoxville’s architectural and cultural heritage.

Launched as a community engagement initiative, Local Lore invites attendees to “walk and talk” through different corridors of the city. Each tour highlights distinct architectural styles and profiles the ever-evolving identity of Knoxville’s neighborhoods. Upcoming 2025 tours will include stops along Church Street, Hill Avenue, Cumberland, Vine, Depot and Magnolia, with the series culminating in December with a festive walk through historic Market Square.

“This city holds layers of stories — some we pass by every day without even knowing,” said Montgomery. “Through Local Lore, we’re not just looking at old buildings; we’re exploring the people, events and designs that shaped our community. It’s a way to connect with Knoxville’s past while appreciating the neighborhoods we live and work in today.”

Whether you’re a lifelong local or a recent transplant, Local Lore offers a unique opportunity to experience the city through a different lens. The tours are open to the public and welcome all who are curious about Knoxville’s rich history and diverse neighborhoods.

Follow Local Lore Knoxville and Wallace Real Estate on social media for upcoming dates, meeting locations, and registration details — or just bring your walking shoes and a sense of curiosity.

