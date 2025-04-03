The Lantern at Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s Center of Excellence, Hardin Valley, Morning Pointe Senior Living’s 41st community, is open with memory care residents slated to start moving in on tomorrow, April 4, 2025. The original campus building is converting to Morning Pointe of Hardin Valley Assisted Living and offering new Signature Alcove apartments, expanding Assisted Living offerings in the area.

