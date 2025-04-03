Open lecture from Spring 2025 Artist in Residence Jeanette Mundt on Thursday, April 10, at 5:30 p.m. in room 109 of the Art + Architecture Building, 1715 Volunteer Blvd. on the University of Tennessee campus. Those unable to attend, may view the talk on Zoom.
