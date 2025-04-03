The O’Connor Senior Center presents the 2025 Pancake Fest, an annual fundraising event for the center, on Friday, April 4, 7 a.m.- noon at the center, 611 Winona Street 37917.

All ages are invited!

For $5 you can enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage and your choice of orange juice, apple juice, coffee or milk. Gluten-free, sugar-free and heart-healthy options will be available.

Celebrity pancake flippers, including local elected officials, community leaders and media personalities, will be serving guests throughout the day along with live entertainment and an artisan fair.

Visit the Senior Expo where vendors offering programs and services for seniors will be on hand to provide information and hand out goodies.

Drive-thru pick up is also available. Call ahead to place your order – 865-523-1135.

Purchase your Pancake Fest tickets online at the Office on Aging (2247 Western Ave.) or at O’Connor Senior Center, 611 Winona Street.