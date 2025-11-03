Kathy Mack joined the YWCA Knoxville and the Tennessee Valley and serves as the Chief Youth Engagement Officer. Kathy oversees and directs all youth programs and services of the Phyllis Wheatley Center. She previously served as the Director of the Phyllis Wheatley Center from 2014 to 2020.

A trusted East Knoxville community center since 1920, YWCA Phyllis Wheatley Center is the main facility for the YWCA’s youth programs in East Tennessee.

After-School Enrichment Program (ASEP) provides a safe, nurturing environment with structure and accountability for middle-school students at no cost. Services are available from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily during the school year, with occasional extended hours during holiday breaks and teacher in-service days.

Summer Kids in Play Program (SKIPP) is an 8-week adventure, packed with themed weeks, educational fun, cultural enrichment, fitness, swimming, and weekly field trips in a safe, supportive environment.

The YWCA website describes Mack: “Kathy is an energetic, self-motivated professional who draws from her life story and experiences to encourage and inspire others. Over the last decade, she has effectively grown positive relationships with clients, colleagues, and community organizations.”

Since its establishment in 1899, YWCA Knoxville and the Tennessee Valley has been at the forefront of community transformation, dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women, and fostering peace and justice. Today, with facilities in downtown Knoxville, East Knoxville, and Oak Ridge, YWCA continues to serve over 11,300 individuals annually, extending its reach across a six-county service.

