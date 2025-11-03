Week 11, the final regular season play for of high school football, featured teams securing their spot in their division playoffs. Check your favorite team from the East Division as posted on the TSSAA Website (choose week).

TSSAA High School First Round Playoff Pairings for our area. See the TSSAA Website for all pairings.

Class 1A: Cloudland (5-5) at Coalfield (8-2); Oliver Springs (6-4) at North Greene (6-4)

Class 2A: No East teams

Class 3A: Kingston (6-3) at Gatlinburg-Pittman (10-0); Sweetwater (6-4) at Unicoi County (8-2); Pigeon Forge (4-6) at McMinn Central (7-3)

Class 4A: Carter (6-4) at Greeneville (9-1); Volunteer (7-3) at Anderson Co. (7-2); Loudon (5-5) at Stone Memorial (9-1); Gibbs (8-2) at Elizabethton (8-2); Cherokee (7-3) at Alcoa (9-1))

Class 5A: West (4-5) at Sevier County (9-1); Mo. West (3-7) at Powell (9-1); Halls (5-4) at Tenn. High (6-4); David Crockett (4-6) at Knox. Central (8-2)

Class 6A: Farragut (3-7) at Dobyns-Bennett (9-1); West Ridge (6-4) at Maryville (9-1); Bolivar Central (7-3) at Jefferson Co. (8-2); Science Hill (7-3) at Oak Ridge (9-1)

Division II-A: No East teams

Division II-AA: CAK (6-4) at Goodpasture (7-3); Lakeway (3-7) at FRA (8-1); St. George’s (6-4) at Grace Christian (8-2)

Division II-AAA: Catholic (5-4) at CBHS (5-5)

News and Notes Other Sports

Soccer: Bearden girls’ soccer team won the Class AAA state championship at Finley Stadium. See 5StarPreps.

