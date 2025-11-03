The 5th Annual Morning Pointe Seniors Got Talent Knoxville is Tuesday, November 4, 7 p.m. at Historic Bijou Theatre, 803 S. Gay Street.

This year’s showcase will be packed with excitement as East Tennessee’s most gifted seniors — all age 60 and up — step into the spotlight. Audiences can expect everything from powerhouse vocals and bluegrass jams to original tunes, piano showstoppers, and side-splitting comedy — all celebrating the timeless joy of music, laughter, and community.

2025 Contestants

Will Kruger & Band– Will Kruger (74), Bill Cabbage (70), Carl Gumbart (66) – Musical Trio Ladonna Bell(69) – Singer John Turner(78) – Pianist Bob Porter(79) – Comedian Better with Every Breath– Ed Harper (71), Neil Simcox (72), Lalla Phillips (72), Andy Sims (75), Harold (82), Hazel (81) Campbell – Musical Group Fredda Temples(64) – Singer Dan Varner(80) – Poetry Reading John Cole(71) – Singing Guitarist The Sapphires– Susan Brooks (70), Janet Brockman (69), Diane McGrath (71), Susan Stair (69) – A Cappella Quartet Joel Dupre(64) – Singer Beverly Kerr(77) – Pianist At The Jukebox– Mitch Townley (66), John Rose (61), Gary Gilleran (73) – Musical Trio

These gifted seniors will take the stage to compete for:

$1,000 First Place $500 Second Place $250 Third Place People’s Choice Award, chosen by audience vote

Morning Pointe Seniors Got Talent isn’t just a celebration of timeless talent—it’s also a powerful fundraiser for the Morning Pointe Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to advancing senior care through education and community partnerships. Proceeds from sponsorships, ticket sales, and People’s Choice votes directly support scholarships for East Tennessee students pursuing careers in nursing, therapy, social work, culinary arts, and other allied health fields at local partner schools, including:

Pellissippi State Community College

Roane State Community College.

Tennessee College of Applied Technology Athens

Tennessee College of Applied Technology Jacksboro

Tennessee College of Applied Technology Harriman

Tennessee Wesleyan University

Tusculum University

Walters State Community College

Since its founding in 2014, the Morning Pointe Foundation has awarded more than 170 scholarships to students across the Southeast, helping prepare the next generation of caregivers who will make a difference in the lives of seniors.

