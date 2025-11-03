Animal Shelter Appreciation Week, held from November 2 to 8, recognizes the shelters that provide care, bridging the gap to adoption for millions of abandoned and stray animals. The event takes place annually during the first full week of November. The observance also acknowledges the hard-working people who support the efforts of the shelters and keep pets healthy.

Animal Shelter Appreciation Week in the country. There are about 70 million stray animals in the United States. Up to eight million of these animals end up in shelters. There are 3,500 animal shelters in the country. It’s at these animal shelters that pets receive a second chance. According to the ASPCA, over 3 million shelter animals are adopted each year.

Knoxville & Area Animal Shelters

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.