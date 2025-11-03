Four trophies came home with students to Oak Ridge High School after WildBand’s outstanding performance at the October 25, 2025, Foothills Classic in Seymour. The marching band earned first place among 5A schools, plus Reserve Grand Champion among all 4A, 5A and 6A schools. The percussion section earned a 5A first place, and the colorguard’s high marks also earned it a first place 5A award. It was the 30th annual Foothills Classic.

Under the direction of Michael Spirko and Sean Rutherford, with assistant directors Alex Cantrell and Ashia Spencer, with guard under the direction of Ireri Jacobo, Tommy Francis and Audrey Aiken, WildBand presented Playbill: A Tribute to the Music of the Stage.

Audiences heard Broadway showtunes spanning the decades, from 1957 sounds of West Side Story to music of the more recent Broadway show-turned-movie, Wicked. Drum majors Cynthia Markus-Brock and Lilah Niad kept time with flair for the mostly up-tempo performance. Fans are anticipating a possible encore if Oak Ridge earns a hosting spot in the football playoffs.

