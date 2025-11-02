Wow, what a night at Neyland Stadium, dark mode, full house, lots of noise, fireworks lighting up the sky, enthusiasm to spare.

Alas and alas, the team that made the fewest mistakes got the most points. It was Oklahoma 33, Tennessee 27. Things like that are not supposed to happen at our house.

That unhappy ending undoubtedly removed the Volunteers from playoff consideration. They probably weren’t ever good enough. The new goal can be finishing up instead of down. Up won’t be easy.

The Vols, now 6-3, have three weeks to prepare for a strong finish. They have an open date and New Mexico State before Florida and Vanderbilt. To be determined is whether they can beat the Gators in the Swamp and catch Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia now and then.

Net result of those two games will be a good-enough season or a significant disappointment.

Oklahoma delivered a deflating message. The Sooners were the more physical team. They squeezed Tennessee’s running attack down to 63 yards on 35 rushes. They heaped a lot of pressure on Joey Aguilar. They picked off two passes. They really mugged him once and took his fumble 71 yards for a touchdown.

That was a strange play. Nobody blocked linebacker Owen Heinecke. He got a free blind-side shot at Aguilar. End Mason Thomas found the football. Vol end Miles Kitselman had hands on Thomas but lost his grip.

There were some strange numbers. Oklahoma hit four field goals, three of 50-plus yards.

Tennessee had a 255-99 advantage in first-half offensive yardage. It had a 17-5 edge in first downs. It muffed three scoring opportunities. Oklahoma had a 16-10 lead at the rest stop.

The visitors were stronger in the second half. They were tougher at the line of scrimmage.

Second half, offensively, we were fantastic,” said Oklahoma coach Brent Venables. “John Mateer, 12 of 16, just under 120 yards.

“We had a little over 250 yards in the second half, and it really just came to life.”

Tennessee did not surrender. Twice it got close enough in the closing minutes to try onside kicks. Twice Sooners recovered and preserved their lead.

Tennessee scored on the opening possession. Mike Matthews turned a quick screen into a 37-yard gain. DeSean Bishop had a 16-yard run. Aguilar threw to Braylon Staley for the touchdown.

The fumble return tied the score. Max Gilbert kicked a field goal for a 10-7 lead. Tate Sandell kicked a 55-yarder for another tie.

The Sooners’ second-quarter interceptions led to two more field goals.

Tennessee regained the lead early in the third quarter – Aguilar to Staley for 54 yards – but Oklahoma QB John Mateer discovered the leaks in the Vol pass defense and put the home team down 23-17. Another 55-yard field goal increased the deficit.

Two Oklahoma turnovers helped. Safety Edrees Farooq separated a Sooner from the football and recovered it. Linebacker Edwin Spillman intercepted a tipped pass. That big play led to an Aguilar completion flurry capped by a 15-yard scoring strike to Mike Matthews with 1:57 remaining.

Tennessee, down 26-24, tried an onside kick but the Sooners recovered. Xavier Robinson broke away for a 43-yard run on the next play and stopped a few inches short of the goal, apparently to use more of the clock. Mateer ran for the TD.

A Gilbert field goal made it a one-score deficit with 57 seconds left but the Sooners captured the second onside kick.

Oklahoma cashed in Aguilar’s pass mistakes but Joey was the best threat the Vols had. He completed 29 of 45 throws for 393 yards and the three TDs. Chris Brazzell had nine receptions.

“Obviously extremely disappointing with the outcome,” said Josh Heupel. everybody in the program is extremely disappointed. The fans were awesome. I want to thank them.

“First half, I thought defensively we played extremely well. Offensively, we move the football, don’t get points in the red zone, turn the ball over, give them 16 points – just can’t win that way. They’re a good football team.

“At the end, just did not have enough to get over the hump, so give credit to them. We’ve got to play smarter to win a game like that.”

Marvin West welcomes comments or questions from readers. His address is marvinwest75@gmail.com