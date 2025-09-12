YouthForce offers a window into future careers with paid technical training camps this fall. Does your teenager dream of becoming a detective to solve crimes, attending medical school to become a doctor, or running for Congress to change the world? Do they need the chance to see more of these opportunities in their future?

East Tennessee teens may apply to attend one of these camps during Fall Break, October 6th through the 8th, while spots are available:

Surgical Technology/Respiratory Therapy Camp

Advanced Nursing

Occupational/Physical Therapy Camp

Law & Order Camp

Future Leaders Camp

“Here in the YouthForce program, we take pride in being able to help high school students figure out what they want to do after high school, as well as figure out what they do not want to do. Either way, they are paid for the experience,” said YouthForce Assistant Director Xavier Bridges.

These hands-on, grant-funded camps are a partnership of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley and South College. The camps are designed to teach both technical skills and soft skills that are transferable to any course of study or career. Additionally, all new applicants will complete a 12-hour online soft-skills training class to learn financial literacy, resume writing, and career exploration.

Applications are open now for these Fall Break opportunities. Your teen may apply by contacting Bridges by phone/text at 865-310-7929 or Internship Specialist Bri Curington at 865-679-1513.

YouthForce also offers camps during summer break. Hundreds of students have completed these programs, earning a wage while learning about careers.

Anne Brock is Marketing Coordinator for Solar Alliance, which designs solar projects for manufacturers, offices and nonprofits. She’s at abrock@solaralliance.com or 865-221-8349.