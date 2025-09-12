You’ve seen the Boy Scouts outside the doors of our Food City stores offering the opportunity to support their mission and service. In recognition of the Great Smoky Mountain Council Boy Scouts of America Round Up event, Food City also presented the council with a $6000 check.

There is no comparison to our hometown Food City’s commitment to community and service.

