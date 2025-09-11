Not all trips to Cades Cove in Great Smoky Mountains NP result in bear and large buck sightings. Understand that those are great experiences that I will never pass up the opportunity to photograph.

However, I recently joined a biologist photographer friend, and we got skunked on finding large mammals. Fear not, he had plenty of options for finding other interesting subjects. Our roadside stops revealed so many things that most visitors to the park drive past.

Make friends with a biologist or naturalist, and your world will expand. Enjoy these butterfly images.

