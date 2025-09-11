Badger was a youngster sixty years ago with a curiosity for the written word and the great outdoors, as well as for athletics and all that entailed.

A fascination with the Great Smoky Mountains began when my parents took us there numerous times to the family cabin in Blount County, known as Sunshine. On the way, we had a great view of the Chilhowee Mountain range, and when we arrived, we were surrounded by the mountains, Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John. Farther to the southeast was Rich Mountain and Cades Cove, even further on to Thunderhead Mountain on the main range of the Smokies.

For a Son of Appalachia, mountains are part of my soul and my DNA. From the kitchen window at our house on Black Oak Ridge in Fountain City, we could see Mount LeConte on every clear day. Hiking Tennessee’s most famous mountain was then a youthful byproduct of seeing the prominence from that window. Nevertheless, Badger (known as Tommy then) always wanted to see the Smokies from the eastern side as well.

Traveling to Waynesville with my late father, Jim Mabry Sr., afforded that first opportunity for a view from the east. We didn’t tarry long, as he was selling Buster Brown shoes, Stride Rite, and other Brown Shoe Company brands. He was good at his job, but efficient, and my inquisitive views didn’t last long.

At the beginning of my Act III, I moved to Western North Carolina. I began hiking, waterfalling, and photography, which initially served as an adjunct to my interests, eventually becoming a primary passion. I did see the Smokies often from the Carolina side, and those views fascinated me anew.

About five days ago, the Badger travelled the recently reopened Blue Ridge Parkway from my home in Asheville to a place called Waterrock Knob. The overlook there provides a great view of the Smokies from the eastern side, and it’s a great place for a sunset vista.

The image accompanying this article is the view for which I had yearned for over 50 years. I barely arrived before the sun disappeared behind the smoky clouds, and the photo was the result of last-minute planning that day.

If you live long enough with a sense of wonder and wanderlust, life can complete a circle of ideas, such as Badger’s dream of an opposite view. I’m now a professional landscape photographer, and my gift to myself and others is an unforgettable image of a lifetime quest. This Badger couldn’t be more blessed.

Thomas Mabry – Honey Badger Images

