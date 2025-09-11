Today, we remember the victims of the 9/11 tragedy. A day that will never be forgotten by anyone who experienced it.

The office was closed on Labor Day Monday. That made for a busy week, the remaining days. A total of 1,548 documents were recorded. This included 286 trust deeds (loans) valued at $201.22 million and 217 warranty deeds (property sales), which had a combined value of $102.40 million.

Twelve of the loans were for amounts over $1 million, the largest two being funded by Home Federal Bank of Tennessee. The largest was $4.45 million, and the second-largest $2.74 million. The others are outlined below:

The property sales valued at $102.4 million included 19 properties priced over $1 million. Five of those were commercial properties, with the most expensive being a five-building apartment complex on Kim Watt Drive in West Knoxville. Altman Group, LLC, sold the property at 1727 Kim Watt Drive to Y.A.P.A. Apartment Living Program, Inc., for $2.07 million.

The second most expensive property is the new Fresh Start Medicine medical clinic on the corner of Middlebrook Pike and Adell Ree Drive. The private party transfer had a price of $1.85 million. Also in West Knoxville, off Gleason Road, Apex Bank sold three units in the building at 430 Montbrook Lane. Rooted & Restless, LLC purchased for $1.725 million.

The last two on the list are both in North Knoxville. Trinity Chapel, Inc., has purchased the building at 6702 Central Avenue Pike from Callahan Central Motel, Inc. for $1.44 million. The other is the IHOP restaurant at 5604 Merchant Center Blvd. The building was sold by RFC SUB NO 4, LLC to Openspace, LLC for $1.25 million.

The comparison chart has been updated as of September 5, 2025:

Nick

Nick McBride is register of deeds for Knox County.

