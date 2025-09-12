Explore vehicles and equipment of all sizes, from construction to first responders, on Sunday, October 5, 9 a.m.- -2 p.m. at Zoo Knoxville, 3500 Knoxville Zoo Drive.

The first 300 kids will receive a costume construction hat and vest.

This fun event is included in Zoo admission and FREE to members!

Zoo Knoxville’s mission is to deliver dynamic guest experiences while inspiring action to save wildlife and wild places. For more information on Zoo Knoxville’s commitment to wildlife conservation, events, membership, and planning your visit, go here.

Located at 3500 Knoxville Zoo Dr.,37914, Zoo Knoxville is open every day 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

