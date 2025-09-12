Wednesday, September 10th, was World Suicide Prevention Day, and the City of Knoxville honored this day by lighting the bridge in purple & teal in partnership with Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network.

The bridge lighting was a symbol of light and hope, even when things are dark. It’s a conversation starter, leading to connections to be made over this topic that impacts us all.

It was a beautiful display that TSPN is here to help bridge the gap during those moments where you may feel so alone.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.

If you would like to provide KnoxTNToday with news and events, you can contact news@knoxtntoday.com.