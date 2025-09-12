Several events by Knox County Master Gardeners are coming up this month, including sessions on photography, a native plant walk, how to create a “smart yard,” and other topics. All events are free.

Ask A Master Gardener tables will be at the Tennessee Valley Fair at both the Jacob Building and the Kerr Building from Sept. 5-14. Master Gardeners will be available to answer questions or discuss garden issues.

The Tennessee Smart Yard Workshop will be held Sept. 27 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the University of Tennessee Gardens. Participants will learn ways to create a sustainable landscape that benefits the environment. Door prizes will include a rain barrel, composter, native plants, bat box, and wildflower seeds. Participants may also drop off household pesticides to dispose of. Pesticides must be in original containers.

Master Gardener Cid Letsinger will answer garden and plant questions at the Norwood Branch Library on Sept. 13 from 10 a.m. – noon. The library is located at 1110 Merchant Dr. Other master gardeners will be at community farmers’ markets in September, including those at Dixie Lee at Renaissance, Ebenezer Road, Tellico Village, New Harvest Park, and Market Square. For more information or to ask a question online, go to https://www.knoxcountymastergardener.org/ask-a-master-gardener/

On Sept. 24 from 11 a.m.-noon a Zoom presentation on how to become a Knox County Master Gardener volunteer will be held from 11 a.m. – noon. A session is also scheduled for Oct. 29. To register, email extension agent Rylan Thompson at cthomp55@tnstate.edu or call 865-215-2340.

For more information on garden events, go to https://www.knoxcountymastergardener.org/events-news/

KCMG, a Tennessee non-profit 501 (c) (3), is a joint program of the University of Tennessee and Tennessee State University Cooperative Extension Services.

Nancy Howell, is president of the Chapman Highway Garden Club and is the spokesperson for Knox County Master Gardener.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.