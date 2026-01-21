I was blessed to homeschool three of my grandchildren during the COVID-19 lockdown. Having one third grader and two fifth graders took me back to my favorite classes as a teacher: third and fifth grade.

Being able to choose our book studies, I chose one of my favorite books, The Boy in the Striped Pajamas, a gripping novel by Irish author John Boyne. The book was published in 2006, but the historical fiction story was set in World War II Europe.

The story begins in Berlin with nine-year-old Bruno’s father being promoted to a high-ranking Nazi officer, sending the family to live next to Auschwitz. Bruno is very lonely until he discovers Shmuel, a Jewish boy, behind the barbed-wire fence bordering their property. The boys who were born on the same day become forever friends.

I must warn readers that the story ends in tragedy, but the insights and lessons it offers through the friendship of Bruno and Shmuel are invaluable.

Irish author John Boyne is known for his historical and contemporary fiction for both adults and younger readers, but is most famous for his international bestseller, The Boy in the Striped Pajamas, which has sold over 11 million copies and was adapted into a major motion picture in 2008.

Boyne has won four Irish Book Awards and was named Irish Author of the Year in 2022.

Boyne has over 20 published works, often exploring themes of historical trauma. Other books for young readers: The Boy at the Top of the Mountain (2015), Noah Barleywater Runs Away (2010), and Stay Where You Are and Then Leave (2013).

Look for these recommendations and other books at Knox County Online Library or your local independent bookstore each week.

