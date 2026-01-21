UT men’s basketball player Nate Ament will visit with fans today (1/21/26) from 5:30-7 p.m. at Food City, 6710 Malone Creek Dr., Knoxville. Food City is partnering with BodyArmour to sponsor the event.

Nate Ament is on the Wayman Tisdale Award Midseason Watch List, as announced Thursday afternoon by the USBWA.

The Tennessee forward is one of 15 players who made the cut, including one of two from the SEC, alongside Arkansas’ Darius Acuff Jr.

Since the 1988-89 season, the USBWA has named a men’s freshman national player of the year. The award has been named for Wayman Tisdale, the late Oklahoma All-American, since 2010-11. The honor is voted on by the entire membership of the association at the end of the regular season.

Ament is averaging 15.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He co-leads the Volunteers in rebounding, made free throws (86) and free-throw attempts (114), while placing second in total points, assists, steals, field goals (78) and 3-pointers (19), per UT sports information, posted January 15, 2026.

A native of Manassas, Virginia., Ament has produced 15-plus points and four-plus rebounds in 10 of his 17 outings this year, notching at least 18 points and seven rebounds in six appearances. He owns four 20-point performances, including three against Power Five competition.

Additionally, the 6-foot-10, 207-pounder has pulled down at least five rebounds in 14 of his 17 collegiate outings, with seven-plus in eight of them. He has four games with at least four assists, twice tallying five, to go along with seven multiple-steal showings, including two with four takeaways.

The three-time SEC Freshman of the Week was recently one of nine freshmen named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch List. He was voted a Preseason Second Team All-SEC designee by both the media and the coaches.