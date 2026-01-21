Book-to-screen adaptations have become extremely popular, and 2026 is an exciting year for readers to watch their favorite characters, stories, and settings come to life. Bringing a book from the page to the screen can be quite scary for readers, also. Screenwriters may not capture the essence of the book, or they may make a disappointing change to move the plot forward. Casting can be dicey! Casting directors may choose an actor who does not match our imagination, or the choice may be perfect.

Even though I watch an adaptation with some hesitation, here are five I am excited to see and hope to enjoy.

Wuthering Heights: The most recent re-imagining of Emily Brontë’s 1847 novel releases in theaters on Valentine’s Day, starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi as Catherine and Heathcliff. This Gothic narrative was required reading in my senior year of high school, and I plan to re-read it before February 14th. Postmortem: Nicole Kidman plays Patricia Cornwell’s Kay Scarpetta on Prime. This casting choice does not match my imagination at all. Homer’s The Odyssey: This hits theaters on July 17th. Christoper Nolan (Oppenheimer) directs Matt Damon as King Odysseus. Again, this Greek epic poem was required reading. Remarkably Bright Creatures: Shelby Van Pelt’s story about a widow and an octopus streams on Netflix beginning May 8th. I did not expect to love the novel as much as I did. Practical Magic 2: I am so excited about this sequel to the 1998 film coming out on September 18th. Sandra Bullock, Stockard Channing, Nicole Kidman, and Dianne Wiest are reprising their witchy roles. (My book recommendation)

Seven more movies and series are on my list for 2026. Please share the adaptations you are looking forward to this year.

Look for books at Knox County Online Library or your local independent bookstore each week.

Linda Sullivan is an avid reader and wants to inspire you to become one, too. For more recommendations or to talk books, reach out to her at thebookwhisperertn@gmail.com. She can also be found @thebookwhisperertn on Instagram.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.