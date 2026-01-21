In this part of the world, any mention of Dolly Parton is met with pure delight. Her birthday could very well be a national holiday. Here in Knox County, we love celebrating our favorite book lady every January — and this year feels extra special. The thought that she’s turning 80 hardly seems possible. She’s as sweet as any grandmother I’ve ever known, just a whole lot more bedazzled. I can almost see all those kiddos piled around her, listening to her read a good book in that high‑pitched, sweet Southern accent.

By now, most everyone knows the story of how Dolly’s father, who was illiterate, inspired her to start the Imagination Library. It’s a personal story that is echoed across East Tennessee. Literacy rates are climbing, but they’re still frightfully low. Knox County Schools reports a 44% third‑grade reading proficiency rate — up from 39% just a few years ago. But that still means more than half of our kids can’t read well enough to navigate basic tasks of daily life. And we aren’t alone. Across the country, communities are facing the same challenge. Literacy is an issue we must confront head-on.

Dolly’s program is more than butterflies and rainbows. Receiving books in the mail from birth to age 5 is far more than a feel‑good gesture. Brain development begins before birth, and 90% of brain synapses form by age 5. Those early years — well before a child enters kindergarten — are among the most critical in shaping their future. Simply put, if a child’s brain were a garden, the first five years are when the soil is richest. What we plant in those years — books, language, love, attention —grows for a lifetime.

Being read to consistently exposes children to vocabulary and basic concepts like colors, shapes, and numbers. Just as important, it nurtures a caring bond between parents and children that can last a lifetime. Because so much of the brain’s wiring is already in place by age 5, the years before school starts are simply too important to leave to chance. Early reading lays a foundation that formal education builds upon — but cannot replace.

The first book every child receives when they enroll in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is The Little Engine That Could by Watty Piper. Everyone knows that classic story of perseverance in the face of a steep climb. Raising our literacy rates will take that same spirit from all of us. Learning to read begins long before formal education — it starts at home, in the grocery store line, or in a waiting room. It means putting down a screen or postponing the dishes and picking up a book.

Thank goodness Dolly is sending books to families all across the globe. Knox County Public Library is proud to serve as the administrative home of the Imagination Library here in Knox County. And we’re especially delighted to host birthday celebrations all week long for the one and only Dolly. Thank you, Dolly, for giving the gift of reading — and thank you to all the parents and caregivers who read to their little ones every night, or as often as they can.

We’re celebrating Dolly’s birthday all week. We hope you’ll bring your little ones and join us!

Lawson McGhee Library | Jan. 21 @ 10:00

Halls Branch Library | Jan. 21 @ 10:30

Lawson McGhee Library | Jan. 21 @ 11:00

Halls Branch Library | Jan. 21 @ 11:00

Sequoyah Branch Library | Jan. 22 @ 10:30

Fountain City Branch Library | Jan. 23 @ 10:15

Powell Branch Library | Jan. 23 @ 10:30

Fountain City Branch Library | Jan. 23 @ 11:00

Every child under age five in Knox County can receive a free book every month — no strings attached. If you haven’t already, enroll your little one today and start building a lifelong love of reading.

Support the program:

If Dolly’s mission inspires you, consider supporting the Imagination Library in Knox County. Your gift helps ensure that every child — no matter their family’s income or background — gets the chance to start school with the tools they need to thrive.

Mary Pom Claiborne is assistant director for marketing, communications and development for Knox County Public Library.

