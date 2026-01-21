Grace Christian Academy and Christian Academy of Knoxville compete online in the annual Battle for the Bottles.

For 15 years, this good-natured competition has raised over $320,000 for the organization Hope Resource Center a non-profit helping families and babies with free resources; it’s a long-standing tradition where students collect donations (often spare change in baby bottles) or give online to help HOPE, with the winning school getting bragging rights and a trophy

For 15 years, GCA and CAK have raised over $320,000 for HOPE through Battle of the Bottles. Can we reach $340,000 this year? Donate online and help GCA bring home the trophy on January 27! The GCA link: Hope Resource Center. The CAK link: Hope Resource Center.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.