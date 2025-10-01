This week is Mystery Series Week, and Gertrude Chandler’s The Boxcar Children Mysteries always intrigued the children I taught.

Four orphaned siblings, determined to stay together as a family, decide to inhabit an abandoned boxcar and turn it into their new home in the woods. Their wealthy grandfather offers a sizable reward to anyone who has information about his grandchildren, hoping that they can all be reunited once more.

The Boxcar Children series, comprising 19 books written by creator Gertrude Chandler Warner, along with dozens more written by ghostwriters, explores several key themes throughout its stories.

Family and friendship are central to the series, as the bond between the four siblings—Henry, Jessie, Violet, and Benny —is a key aspect.

Independence and resourcefulness are themes demonstrated by their remarkable adaptability as they transition to their new lives in the boxcar. Their ability to solve problems and make the most of limited resources emphasizes the value of self-sufficiency.

Adventure and exploration are key features in the books, each presenting a new adventure that encourages curiosity and the spirit of exploration.

Courage and resilience are showcased as children overcome obstacles.

These themes contribute to the enduring appeal of the series, resonating with young readers and conveying valuable life lessons.

Gertrude Chandler Warner was born in Putnam, Connecticut, on April 16, 1890. From the age of five, she dreamed of becoming an author. She wrote stories for her grandfather, and each Christmas, she would give him one of these stories as a gift. As a child, Gertrude loved furnishing a dollhouse with handmade furniture and enjoyed reading. Her favorite book was Alice in Wonderland.

Look for these recommendations and other books at Knox County Online Library or your local independent bookstore each week.

This weekly column aims to delve into the enchanting world of children’s literature by spotlighting both beloved classics and emerging voices in the genre. I am excited to share my love of children’s literature with families who are seeking ways to encourage their young ones to develop a love for reading as well. Send comments or questions to Susan Espiritu at susan@knoxtntoday.com.