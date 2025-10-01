Girl Scouts are known for offering tasty treats for a good cause, even for canines, and Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians once again is partnering with animal shelters across the region to treat pups and support local troops. As part of the Fall Product Program, troops are offering a BarkBox for dogs in need of rescue.

Knoxville area donors can purchase a BarkBox to donate to a shelter dog and also help support Girl Scouts. With each donation, a dog at Young-Williams Animal Center will receive a BarkBox with treats and a toy. Meanwhile, proceeds benefit Girl Scout troops across East Tennessee, funding programming and the Girl Scout Leadership Experience.

“We challenge Girl Scouts to make tangible and positive change in their communities,” said Lynne Fugate, CEO of Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians (GSCSA). “Through our partnership with Young-Williams Animal Center, our troops have the opportunity to demonstrate compassion for the less fortunate, and that includes our furry friends.”

The Girl Scout-themed BarkBox includes a toy marshmallow stick, Berry Trio™ treats, and instructions on how the pup can earn Puppy Patches. The boxes can be purchased for $30 each, and since the BarkBox is a standalone item, a BarkBox subscription is not necessary. It’s the perfect gift for a shelter dog awaiting a “furever” home.

The Girl Scout BarkBox can be purchased online with a donation. Donors can select Young-Williams Animal Center or another participating animal shelter. The boxes are available until Oct. 22.

Young-Williams Animal Center, a nonprofit organization, serves the needs of lost, abandoned and neglected animals and is the official intake center for the City of Knoxville and Knox County. The center takes in an estimated 11,000 animals each year and focuses on ending pet homelessness, promoting animal welfare, and enhancing the human-animal bond.

Local Girl Scout troops have a longstanding history of community engagement, including areas that benefit animal welfare. Their volunteer work and community service hours help support local animal shelters, including Young-Williams Animal Center. Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians is also partnering with McKamey Animal Center in Chattanooga, Washington County, Johnson City Animal Shelter, and Appalachian Highlands Humane Society in the Tri-Cities.

The Girl Scouts Fall Product Program gives troops a chance to earn startup money, including funds for uniforms, camp and other activities. Directed toward family and friends, the program also teaches girls to learn five life skills: goal setting, money management, decision making, business ethics and people skills.

A Gretchen Crawley is chief communications officer for Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians.

Find more information on Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians: here.